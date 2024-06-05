Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Biden Fears Debating Him More Than Trump Does

Play video content TMZ.com

It doesn't look like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to have a chance to join President Biden and former prez Donald Trump on the debate stage this month -- and he thinks it's mostly Biden blocking him.

We spoke to the independent presidential candidate for Wednesday's "TMZ Live," and he explained why he recently filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against CNN ... alleging it colluded with the Biden campaign to keep him out of the mix for the June 27 debate.

I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024 @JoeBiden

According to RFK Jr. ... he believes Joe and co. clandestinely made CNN alter the criteria for debate inclusion, so that, technically, he wouldn't qualify -- which is something CNN has outright denied, FWIW.

Bobby Jr. wants to get to the bottom of it STAT, especially since the debate is just a few weeks away now. Of course, he's itching to go toe-to-toe with DT and JB -- but in terms of which of the 2 candidates might want him out of the race more ... he says it's Joe.

We also asked RFK Jr. about today's 56th anniversary of his dad's assassination ... and how he feels his values line up with those of his late father and his uncle President John F. Kennedy.

He says he likes to think he's fighting for the same principles as his pops ... even though some people might not agree -- and says he's looked back at his dad's politics to better understand who he's become as a man.