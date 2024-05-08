Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says a Worm Ate Part of His Brain Years Ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may want to plug up his ears permanently ... 'cause he says a dead worm was once found in his head -- and it apparently chowed down on his brain.

A new report from the New York Times came out Wednesday citing a 2012 deposition from RFK's divorce proceedings when Kennedy said he once feared he'd developed a serious illness after a brain scan showed a shadow.

In the deposition, RFK said he even scheduled a brain surgery with the same doctor who treated his uncle, Ted Kennedy, before his death from brain cancer in 2009. However, Robert got a second opinion ... and, he says this new doc told him he thought he had a parasite.

The Times reports that, during the depo, Kennedy said a worm got into his head and ate some of his brain, possibly contributing to short and long-term memory loss. He also said he developed mercury poisoning around the same time, which can also cause neurological issues.

Of course, NYT reached out to RFK Jr. to ask him point blank about the deposition ... and, they say he confirmed the full story to the outlet -- before adding he's fully recovered from the memory loss and fogginess. He added the parasite itself did not require treatment.

BTW ... the Times asked a Kennedy campaign spokesperson if his health issues could affect his mental fitness for president, and she replied, "That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition" -- so, his team's not pulling punches.

Play video content TMZ.com