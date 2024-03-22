Robert F Kennedy Jr. Refunds Alicia Silverstone for $400 in Vegan Cheese

Here's $400 for (Vegan) Cheesin' with Me!!!

Here's some Gouda news for Alicia Silverstone -- her staunch support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president isn't going unnoticed, as the campaign just handed her some cheddar!

The "Clueless" star apparently pitched in to help with catering one of RFK Jr.'s campaign events in L.A. ... dropping $427.25 to get Vromage -- a fancy L.A. vegan cheese shop -- to provide hors d'oeuvres.

TMZ pulled a Federal Elections Commission filing -- under "report of receipts and disbursements" -- which states the Kennedy campaign committee fully reimbursed Alicia for fronting the cheesy tab.

Last June, Alicia publicly endorsed RFK Jr., applauding his vision of "peace, unity, and justice for all."

As for the food she chose to cater the event, Alicia's long been a vocal advocate for her vegan lifestyle -- and being in L.A. and all, it's no shock she has a fave vegan cheese shop to satisfy her plant-based palate!

In fact, the actress' been singing Vromage's praises for years ... blogging about the shop and sharing snaps of delicious meals featuring dairy-free cheese on social media.

