Democrats Taking Aaron Rodgers as RFK Jr.'s Top VP Pick Seriously

Aaron Rodgers' VP bid won't last long, but the Democratic party's still taking him plenty seriously ... at least, according to some high-ranking party members.

Top officials of the Democratic National Committee tell TMZ ... they're not taking any chances with Rodgers, even though they're expecting his VP candidacy to last as long as his first season with the New York Jets.

Basically, sources at the DNC tell us they're not writing off Rodgers or any other celebrity candidate no matter what they may think of them ... just look what happened with Trump.

DNC members acknowledge third-party candidates can easily play spoiler in a close election ... so all the more reason to face Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and possibly Rodgers head-on.

RFK Jr.’s potential VP pick Aaron Rodgers once described listening to dolphin sex sounds to promote physical healing. pic.twitter.com/z1yzSK6xjn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 13, 2024 @patriottakes

Moving forward, we're told Democrats will be looking through old Rodgers interviews and dredging up the skeletons in the QB's locker. Essentially, they're welcoming AR to a whole new kind of gridiron ... one where Rodgers isn't likely to get an unnecessary roughness call in his favor.

Remember when Aaron Rogers accused Jimmy Kimmel of being on Epstein’s plane with zero evidence? pic.twitter.com/bL1Z3l3wzW — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 13, 2024 @AdamParkhomenko

As for how they feel about Kennedy and Rodgers teaming up ... our sources tell us it makes a lot of sense -- since they're both "self-important blowhards," as it was put to us. Sounds like the attack ads are already writing themselves!

Of course, RFK Jr. hasn't officially named Aaron Rodgers yet ... though he is at the top of the presidential hopeful's short list which also reportedly features WWE star Jesse Ventura, Rand Paul and Tulsi Gabbard.