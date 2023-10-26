Man Arrested at Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines Home

update

2:20 PM PT -- Cops have released the name of the man as Jonathan Macht ... and say he was served with an emergency protective order after he was cited for the first trespass arrest. He then violated that order when he returned ... getting arrested for the violation as well as trespassing again.

12:50 PM PT -- Kennedy's campaign just put out a statement about the incident, saying the man gained access to his property after climbing a fence and asked to speak with Kennedy. The statement also reveals Kennedy was home during the first and second incidents.

What's more, Kennedy's team says they've alerted Secret Service about the "obsessed" individual several times in recent months ... but Kennedy still hasn't gotten SS protection.

10:07 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the same guy returned to the home early Thursday morning around 1:30 AM and was arrested again ... this time for violating a court order.

A scary situation for Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines ... as a man attempted to get inside their home, prompting a security and police response to get him into custody.

Law enforcement sources say they got a burglary call to the Brentwood property Wednesday morning around 9:30 AM. It's unclear what the man was trying to do or what he said, but we're told Kennedy's security was home and able to subdue the guy until cops arrived.

Our sources say Cheryl was home at the time of the incident, and saw the guy in her yard ... but it's unclear if Robert was also home. We're told the whole thing was handled quickly.

It was about two weeks ago when Kennedy Jr. declared his Independent candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election -- ending his Democratic primary campaign.

Robert and Cheryl have been married since 2014 when they got hitched at the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod.

We reached out to a rep for Kennedy ... so far, no word back.