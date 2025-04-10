Toni Braxton and Birdman Married Last Year, Nearly Divorced

Toni Braxton and Birdman are married, and have been for 8 months ... though it seems the honeymoon period was pretty damn rough.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ ... Toni and Birdman quietly -- and very secretly, obviously -- tied the knot on August 8, 2024.

Now, here comes the shocker ... we know that's when they got married, because the wedding date is mentioned in the divorce docs Toni filed 2 weeks later!!!

Yeah, that's right ... Toni's filing, which we've also seen, lists their date of separation as August 10.

Quick recap: the couple holds a secret wedding ceremony, and then 2 days later -- Toni, at least -- says they were on the outs ... and headed for divorce.

In the docs, Braxton and her attorney called the marriage "irretrievably broken."

Ok, here's another plot twist, because while it seems they were headed for a split -- Toni dismissed the divorce petition in January 2025, and Birdman signed off on that, too.

So, as of now, they're legally still husband and wife. As for whether they're happily married ... we can't say.

We've reached out to Toni, Birdman and their reps ... and everyone's radio silent for now.

Birdman initially proposed to Toni in February 2018 ... and, shortly after, purchased Toni's massive $1 million engagement ring and several other pricey pieces of jewelry from expensive watches to vintage earrings.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They publicly split back in 2019, and Toni's regularly denied rumors of a continued relationship between them. She even called the whispers of a marriage "#FAKENEWS" in a December 2023 social media post, and claimed they were just friends.

Well, that was an accurate denial back then, but as of August 2024 ... they're each other's ball and chain.