Chrisean Rock Doing Jail Time For Tamar Braxton Show Assault, Set to Be Extradited

Chrisean Rock getting arrested last week has already ended with her getting sentenced -- and she's gonna be doing some jail time ... not to mention having to answer to Oklahoma.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Chrisean was sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 days in jail as a result of the altercation that happened at Tamar Braxton's show in November ... when she was alleged to have attacked backup dancer James Wright.

As it turns out, there was an open warrant pertaining to that ... and now, she'll be behind bars for a bit -- although, she is getting 5 days of credit for time served.

As far as her probation, the terms forbid Chrisean from being 100 yards within Wright and the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Downtown Los Angeles where the altercation went down.

Chrisean's also not allowed to own, use or possess any dangerous or deadly weapons during the probation period. And, last but not least ... we've confirmed Chrisean is, in fact, scheduled to be extradited to Oklahoma -- but a timeline for that hasn't been set.

Remember ... she's facing drug charges there, and has been ducking them. Now that she's in custody in L.A. though -- they'll send her on over when they get the CA matters situated.

As for the James Wright stuff -- TMZ Hip Hip broke the story at the time ... Chrisean crashed Tamar and Toni Braxton's heavenly prayer circle before allegedly unleashing hell on Wright during her Love and War anniversary tour in November 2023.

Wright also filed a lawsuit that Chrisean blew off. Tamar didn't let her off the hook, though -- taking to social media to put Chrisean on blast ... but expressing sympathy for her too.

We just spoke to Blueface's mom who thought jail wasn't the best look for Chrisean at the time, considering the new baby now has TWO parents locked away in the slammer right now.

The good news ... she doesn't have too long to go, and she might even be out before Blueface is. But again ... it sounds like she'll be heading to OK after her sentence here is complete -- so it remains to be seen if/when she'll be reunited with her little one.