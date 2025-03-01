Bethenny Frankel Stood Up For Dinner By Alix Earle

Play video content

Bethenny Frankel may need to have it out on her 'Just B' podcast with Alix Earle ... 'cause the popular influencer stood her up for dinner this week -- though Earle says she has a good reason for it.

The reality television star shared the news on her Instagram Friday night ... sharing a "get ready with me" vid to her IG before their scheduled dinner.

She talks about how she linked up with Alix originally before adding she's going to see both her and Braxton Berrios for dinner.

Frankel then shows off her full fit before heading out ... only to later reveal that Earle stood her up -- while Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy" plays in the background.

Earle responded to the news BTW ... explaining she's been running all over -- recently getting back from Aspen -- and, she's super sick which is why she accidentally stood up the reality TV legend.

While getting stood up ain't fun -- and, we don't imagine it's a regular occurrence for Bethenny -- she seems to be taking Alix's gaffe in stride, telling fans in her IG post that she plans to meet up with AE tonight.