TikTok Stars React to U.S. Ban As Donald Trump Declares 'Save TikTok!'

With TikTok now officially banned in the United States, millions of users -- including the platform’s biggest influencers are reeling. Many creators took to other social media platforms to share their reactions, mixing humor, frustration, and disbelief.

Beauty influencer James Charles went on Instagram in dramatic fashion, admitting he was already feeling the loss saying, "I don’t know what to do! I’ve already opened and closed the app 6 times already just to keep getting the same warning message." He later confessed, "Now I’m rooting for Trump?! Ew! God, like Make America f**king Great again I guess. God!"

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account, "SAVE TIKTOK!" and said he will "issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

Meanwhile, Alix Earle leaned into humor, posting an Instagram Story of herself lounging in bed with a glass of wine, writing, "Thank god for this wine right now. I wish this was a joke, but I sat here and laughed because I’m just sitting and sippin."

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio also took the news in stride, sharing a cheeky video to Instagram saying, "Hey reels, how we doin?" The post, referencing Instagram’s alternative to TikTok.