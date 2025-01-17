Joe Jonas Goes Full Glam In Drag In Hilarious TikTok Clip

Play video content Tik Tok/@joejonas

Joe Jonas is serving looks -- literally! He went full glamour mode with hair and makeup for a drag cameo on TikTok.

Check out this hilarious clip of Joe rocking a short 'do with side bangs, blush and pink lipstick as he dramatically lip-syncs the line, "I’m going roller skating, don’t touch my stuff!"

The clip is pure ’90s nostalgia 'cause Joe’s channeling a scene from "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" -- and he’s fully in character, rocking a chic choker cut-out black top to match the drama.

It’s unclear if Joe was just having fun playing dress-up or if this was part of a secret project -- but fans were shook.