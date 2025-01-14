Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers Bundle Up on Set of New Christmas Movie

It's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra ... the famous family is currently filming a new holiday flick, with just 345 days to spare.

Check it out ... Joe Jonas is bundled up under a black winter coat while taking a moment to check his phone in between scenes for the untitled Christmas film he's now filming in Toronto, Canada.

The upcoming holiday movie is a family affair ... with sister-in-law Priyanka rocking burgundy slacks and a cream top before getting in front of the camera for the holiday spectacular.

Priyanka arrived on set with hubby Nick Jonas by her side, with both Mr. and Mrs. Jonas dressed warmly in many wintry layers ... including puffer coats and scarves. It's certainly the right weather to be filming an Xmas film!!!

Not much is known about the new movie, but it's been reported the brothers, including Kevin Jonas, are set to appear in the Christmas project for Disney+ ... which is expected to drop some time during the 2025 holiday season.

Actress Chloe Bennet, who fans will recognize from her work on ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," also appears to be on the cast list for the new flick ... as she was spotted walking around the set alongside the JoBros and PC.