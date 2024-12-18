Nick Jonas Appears to Support Elon Musk, Fans Distraught

Nick Jonas fans are about ready to yell "S.O.S." after seeing the pop star's seeming support of controversial tech giant Elon Musk ... with many expressing their disdain on social media.

Here's the skinny ... on Tuesday morning, Musk used a GIF of the Jonas Brothers turning tables to quite literally transmit his X caption, "My how the tables have turned" -- which appeared to be a response to Tesla's soaring success since Donald Trump's election victory.

Remember, many people warned EM his business would be tainted by publicly backing the now President-elect.

Jonas appeared to co-sign Musk's celebratory post on X ... and even weighed in with a tweet of his own. Not only did NJ respond with a photo of Musk looking smug, but he encouraged the entrepreneur to "take us to the Year 3000" ... a callback to the Jonas Brothers' hit 2006 song.

This show of support is not sitting well with many of Jonas' fans, however ... with some encouraging Priyanka Chopra's husband to "delete this."

Others took direct shots at the singer, with one particularly brutal response -- "I used to pray to god to take your diabetes away."

Several others called out Jonas for quoting "Year 3000" ... since it's technically not even really a Jonas Brothers song. For those who may not know, the track is actually a cover ... having first come onto the music scene via the British band Busted.

All in all, it's safe to say Jonas' fans are "Burnin' Up" over his social media antics.