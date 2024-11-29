Elon Musk Attempts 'YMCA' Dance at Donald Trump's Thanksgiving

Elon Musk's Attempt to Hang Out with All the Boys!!!

Donald Trump's seating chart for Thanksgiving is as telling as it gets ... if you wanna know who's gonna have the biggest influence on him come Jan. 20th.

Trump hosted a Thanksgiving shindig at Mar-a-Lago, and at his table, Melania, Barron, of course, and then Elon Musk.

The video is pretty hilarious ... "YMCA" is blasting through the room as Elon busts some pretty weak moves ... no offense, but the Village People would not be impressed.

In fact, the V.P. -- not Vance, but the cowboy, the construction worker, etc -- have been apoplectic over their song becoming a signature for MAGA. But there it was on Turkey Day. Members have tried in vain to put a stop to their music being played at Trump events, but so far they've failed.

Tiffany and Eric were also at the event. We're assuming Donald Jr. was also there but we haven't seen photos of him.

Even Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, was spotted chatting it up with Elon at one point in the night -- remember, Sly compared Trump to his iconic boxing character at a separate Mar-a-Lago event a couple weeks back.