Elon Musk Receives Look-Alike Robot Offer Ahead of White House Gig

Elon Musk will be able to be in 2 places at once when he starts his new government position in 2025 ... that is, if he takes one robot company up on a very generous offer.

In a letter addressed to the Tesla CEO and obtained by TMZ ... Realbotix, a create your own robot company, offered to design a "one-of-a-kind humanoid robot" modeled after the businessman -- mannerisms and all.

More specifically, the robot will replicate Elon's look "perfectly," have a customized voice to match EM's, track cryptocurrency prices, move around on its own, maintain eye contact, among other notable perks.

As the company's CEO Andrew Kiguel put it ... the "Elon Bot" would allow the tech giant to have a physical extension of his "ideas and persona" ... promising their droid's are "capable of learning and communicating with precision."

Andrew, who praised Elon for Tesla's debut of the Optimus robot, suggested his company's bot could be helpful for EM as he steps into his new role as the co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon isn't expected to give up his business endeavors while serving in Trump's administration ... which is why Realbotix has made their generous offer.

Andrew added ... "Imagine a version of yourself always available to inspire innovation, advocate for progress, and interact with world leaders and citizens alike."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Elon wouldn't be the first celebrity to get a Realbotix doppelganger, however ... back in 2018, comedian Whitney Cummings famously had the company make a bot-version of herself -- and she was thoroughly pleased with the results.

A lot has changed since then, as we're told the droids are way more advanced now.