Trump Motorcade to Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch Included a Cybertruck

It's happening -- just like we predicted -- Donald Trump's "Presidential" motorcade now includes a Cybertruck!!!

As Trump made his way to watch the launch of Elon Musk's Starship rocket, the fleet of Chevys had a disruptor smack in the middle -- courtesy of The First Buddy.

Now it's true ... this is not an official Presidential motorcade, since Trump is the Prez-elect, but it sure feels like an omen.

Trump is clearly trying to consolidate power, so it wouldn't be a stretch for him to order a bunch of Cybertrucks once he returns to the Oval.

It underscores what critics are saying ... the lines are blurring between Elon Musk the business titan who has deals with the government with SpaceX and other businesses ... what better way to promote his brand than a Presidential motorcade.

Elon sold 17,000 Cybertrucks in Q3 of 2024, making it the third most popular electric vehicle in that quarter. It's a fair guess Elon wants to be #1, and a high-profile motorcade wouldn't hurt.

As you know, Elon's been appointed to trim down the federal government and make it more efficient. Will he make the argument ... Cybertrucks are more efficient than Chevys?