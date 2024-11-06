Elon Musk Net Worth Up $15 Billion with Trump Win, Cybertruck Motorcade Next?

Donald Trump gets the presidency, but Elon Musk is looking like the biggest winner after election night -- at least financially -- and it could mean the Tesla chief's about to overhaul the White House garage, too!

Elon's net worth soared by a reported $15 billion Wednesday morning on the heels of his guy winning the presidential race. The fattening of his pockets is due to Tesla's stock spiking by 15 percent ... so, really, all Tesla stockholders are reaping the benefits -- Elon just has way more stock than everyone else.

Aside from the immediate financial gain, Elon stands to rake in even more bonuses for his fervent backing of now-President-elect Trump. Not only does his company SpaceX rely on massive government contracts -- NASA's using his rocket for the Artemis lunar missions -- but Tesla makes one particular vehicle that's ready-made for POTUS.

Play video content YouTube/Tesla

Hear us out, but does a Cybertruck presidential motorcade seem out of the question for 47? Elon does offer it with bulletproof armor glass, and, of course, the Secret Service would do its own aftermarket bells and whistles.

Trump hasn't exactly been the biggest fan of electric vehicles, but he has gushed about Elon's genius, and talked about giving him oversight of "government efficiency."

We're just sayin' ... a fleet of Cybertrucks rolling out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. could do a lot to help Elon boost the vehicle's profile, because sales haven't exactly been booming. Top-of-the-line models go for around $200K, but we're guessing Trump can get a deal from the CEO.