SpaceX Starship Launches From Texas As Donald Trump Looks On

2:18 PM PT -- No chopstick catch this time for SpaceX Starship ... the Super Heavy booster did not make it back to the launch pad and instead splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

A couple minutes into the mission, SpaceX announced a "no go" for the attempted booster catch.

Elon Musk is treating Donald Trump to quite the show ... with SpaceX's Starship megarocket blasting off into space and attempting to make another perfect landing back on the launch pad ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The biggest rocket ever made is set to blast off Tuesday from the company's Starbase launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas for Starship Flight 6 ... in a test to see if both stages of the spacecraft -- the Super Heavy booster and the Starship capsule -- will return safely back to Earth ... and Trump has a front-row seat.

One goal here ... to have the Super Heavy booster essentially fly in reverse back to the launch pad ... where it will be grabbed by the launch and catch tower's "chopstick" arms ... in one reusable piece.

Meanwhile, the Starship capsule -- which is being sent into space by the Super Heavy booster and will be used to ferry astronauts to the moon and ultimately Mars -- is also trying to make a successful controlled descent ... in the Indian Ocean.

While orbiting the Earth, the Starship capsule will attempt to reignite one of its Raptor engines ... a first for the mission.

Donald Trump with Elon Musk to watch the Starship Flight 6 Launch.

Elon has polarized folks in this country with his involvement in American politics ... backing Trump and then bringing the President-elect to Tuesday's launch ... but there's no denying Musk runs a company with some pretty ingenious innovations.