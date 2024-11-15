Donald Trump Jokes Elon Musk Likes Mar-a-Lago So Much, He Can't Get Him Out

Play video content C-SPAN

Donald Trump may need to build Elon Musk a suite at Mar-a-Lago ... 'cause he says the billionaire entrepreneur can't get enough of the club -- and, he may never want to leave.

The President-Elect spoke at the America First Policy Institute Gala in Florida Thursday ... and, he shouted out his new co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency -- calling him a high-IQ individual who put aside his own interests for the good of the nation.

DJT shouts out Elon stumping for him on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania instead of overseeing his SpaceX rockets.

Musk receives a nice round of applause from the crowd ... and, Trump jokes he likes Mar-a-Lago so much, he may never be able to get him out -- which is just fine with Trump 'cause he likes having him around.

Donald says he and Elon tried to figure out what Elon does best ... and, swears they couldn't figure it out -- 'cause there are so many things he does so well.

Of course, Trump named Elon and Vivek Ramaswamy to direct the newly announced DOGE ... a wing of Trump's government that will look to tear through bureaucratic red tape and reduce redundancy. No further details about the proposed entity have been released ... it's unclear what powers this new department will have.

Musk has quickly become a trusted ally of the soon-to-be 47th POTUS ... even meeting with Iran's United Nations Ambassador, according to reports.