U.S. Army General Says Pete Hegseth Is Wrong About Women in Combat

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré says Pete Hegseth doesn't know what he's talking about when it comes to women serving on the front lines ... telling us women are essential to our Armed Forces.

The 3-star general joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked him about President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense claiming women in combat complicate things.

Honoré says he was at first skeptical about women serving on the front lines when he was serving in the Army -- but once the change was made back in the day it turned out to be for the best ... and all the women he knows in the Armed Forces are serving admirably, no matter their rank.

What's more, Honoré says there's no data to back up Pete's claims that having women in combat is making our military less lethal and less effective.

While Honoré says there are some issues with women in the Army, he says the bigger issue is women being sexually assaulted by men ... and recruitment is so poor these days, the Army needs all the help it can get ... from men or women.