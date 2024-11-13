Pete Hegseth Hits Bystander With Axe in Resurfaced Fox News Clip

... Can He Cut It as Defense Secretary???

Pete Hegseth's nomination by Donald Trump for U.S. Secretary of Defense has sparked quite a bit of chatter ... especially regarding the Fox News host's aim -- or lack thereof.

Footage from Pete's early Fox News days has resurfaced amid news of his big nomination ... showing the Army National Guard officer participating in an axe-throwing contest against then-costar Clayton Morris on "Fox & Friends." Despite Pete's military training, he struggles to make contact with the target ... instead striking an innocent bystander with the tool.

Check it out ... Pete stands directly in front of a wooden platform with a large target situated on top. Pete throws the axe at the bullseye, but it doesn't even make contact ... instead flying above and hitting a member of a drum corps standing on the other side.

Pete clearly doesn't realize his axe made contact with someone ... as he reacts by playfully shrugging to the camera.

Here's hoping Pete's aim is far better when he's responsible for lobbing any possible missiles in the future.

President-elect Trump feels confident in Pete's abilities, nonetheless. DT announced his Secretary of Defense nomination decision Tuesday, praising Pete as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First."

He continued ... "With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."