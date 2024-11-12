Joe Rogan Says Elon Musk Developed a Custom App, Knew Trump Won Early

Play video content Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan just spilled some serious next-level insider info ... saying Elon Musk knew hours before the official results dropped that Donald Trump had already won the election.

On his podcast, Rogan revealed Musk had supposedly developed a custom app on his phone that gave him real-time vote counts -- so he basically knew Trump had won 4 hours before anyone else called it.

Rogan wasn't entirely claiming it as fact ... he said the info came from Dana White, who told him Elon had said, "I'm leaving. It's over. Donald won" -- all while the results were still rolling in. Dana and Elon were both hanging out with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on the night of the election.

Joe wondered where the data came from that Elon had on the customized private app -- especially since the "rural states" hadn’t filed results yet.

But somehow, it all came together, and the app told the Tesla owner that Trump was gonna win, even before it was officially called.