Joe Rogan Gives Advice To President Elect Donald Trump: Don't Attack Democrats

Joe Rogan has some advice for president elect Donald Trump for his next term — don't attack the dems!

Rogan was chatting with comedian Dave Smith on his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," when the two got on the subject of Trump's second term.

During Thursday's episode, Rogan first rattled off all the things Trump could do for the country with the help of his supporters such as billionaire mogul Elon Musk and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Then Rogan turned even more optimistic, saying Trump had a real shot at making a difference and doing some good for everyone.

But there was a caveat. Rogan said Trump needed to unite the people by not attacking his democratic foes, noting, "Let them all talk their s***, but unite."

Sage advice from Rogan, who endorsed Trump just before the Republican trounced Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House.

Rogan also interviewed Trump on his podcast in the weeks leading up to election day.