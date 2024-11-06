Bryce Hall Looking to Make TikToks With Donald Trump in White House

Bryce Hall, one of the most popular internet stars who supported Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, wants to help the prez-elect keep going viral ... by making social media vids with DT in the WH.

Bryce tells TMZ ... he has been in close contact with the Trump team over the past several weeks, mainly through his friend Blake Wynn -- the nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn -- who's been involved with the campaign.

Bryce has met Trump in person twice -- most recently at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. There, Bryce says he was chatting with Donald backstage and DT thanked him for his continuous support during the campaign. Trump then quipped, "Let's make a video together and I'll give you 20 million more followers."

Afterward, Bryce says he spoke with people in Trump's circle who've shown real interest in having DT collab with Bryce on social media ... through TikToks or vlogs posted on X.

Now that DT will be in the Oval Office, Bryce says he's hoping to collaborate with him and continue showing off the president-elect to Gen-Z. The influencer has a following of nearly 24 million on TikTok ... which is substantially more than Trump's.

Play video content

Trump knows the importance of staying relevant online. Last night, during Trump's victory speech, Dana White took the mic and shouted out popular streamers and podcasters who brought Trump on their platforms, including Adin Ross, the Nelk Boys, Theo Von, and of course, Joe Rogan.

What's more ... Bryce says he was one of the first people to find out Trump clinched the election. He says Blake Wynn, who was sitting next to Donald at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, gave him a call at 8:15 PM PT saying, "It's a done deal."