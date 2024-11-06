Sauce Walka Celebrates Donald Trump Win, Calling Presidency 'A Man's Job'

Sauce Walka has a provocative take in the wake of Donald Trump's crushing victory in Texas and the 2024 Presidential election ... he thinks it takes balls to operate the Oval Office!!!

The Houston rapper gloated on Wednesday by rubbing Team Trump's win in the faces of Kamala Harris supporters with a chauvinist dig on Elon Musk's X where he wrote, "Trump... this is a man’s job ... 🤷🏾‍♂️ love you ladies."

Sauce told his fans not to put more stock into the election than their own hustle ... but also got saucy reposting a fan who claimed his 9-year-old son refused to endorse Kamala simply because she's a woman!!!

Voters on the losing end have been blaming misogyny for Trump's big win as the race and gender analytics are being heavily analyzed ... count Sauce as a proud Black man for Trump.

However, if the same site that jammed up Waka Flocka Flame is to be trusted, Sauce could just be cappin' ... his voting history says the only polls he's familiar with come with strippers!!!

Sauce's burn scorches the skin pretty rough considering Kamala had swarms of female celebrity endorsements ... Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla led the face of her musician star power ... which ultimately proved to be in vain when the election results dropped in.