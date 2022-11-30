Sauce Walka Teases Soulja Boy as First Rapper to Visit a Live Volcano

Play video content

Houston rapper Sauce Walka is beating Soulja Boy at his own game of being the first rapper to achieve (fill-in-the-blank), and he did it in the hottest way imaginable -- visiting a live volcano!!!

Sauce posted a nighttime clip of himself Wednesday, overlooking Hawaii's Mauna Loa -- the world's largest active volcano, which recently started erupting for the first time in 38 years. The scene behind him is pretty spectacular ... lava's spewing into the sky, although it appears Sauce is at a pretty safe distance.

Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on the planet, is erupting now on the Big Island of Hawai’i after being dormant for 38 years. Follow along to see footage captured by our team 🌋 pic.twitter.com/6busmUpXJr — Paradise Helicopters (@Paradisecopters) November 29, 2022 @Paradisecopters

SW admitted he flew out to Hawaii solely for the stunt … playfully calling out Soulja in the process.

In true rapper fashion, he claims to live for the danger and needed to see the ongoing inferno for himself.

Residents in the area have started closing down some businesses, but the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency’s website claims there’s no current threat to the communities. For now, at least.

River of lava moving at an incredible speed in Puna, Hawaii pic.twitter.com/iDOPa8hQWI — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) November 27, 2022 @AvatarDomy