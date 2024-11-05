Waka Flocka Flame Defends Donald Trump Support Despite Not Voting

Waka Flocka Flame is one of hip hop's most vocal Donald Trump supporters, and it turns out his chatterbox has been his only political contribution -- records show he actually never cast a vote for his ace!!!

Waka flocka NEVER VOTED y’all according to records. Some Twitter users pulled up his info. So he’s basically a celebrity who is pushing propaganda. Whole time he not even voting at all. That’s lame as hell man. Wow https://t.co/o4koiKIZxN pic.twitter.com/Tg1H3Pjclp — AJR (@ajrbcg_) November 3, 2024 @ajrbcg_

The "No Hands" rapper addressed his spot being blown up on Election Day after a social media user inserted Waka's gov't name on didmyfriendsvote.org ... all those pro-Trumpisms weren't backed up at the polls!!!

Waka brushed off the critics on social media ... insisting Americans are just second-class citizens and swore to his critics that his celebrity stature was bigger than the actual vote, with an extra emphasis that he sees donkeys as sheep --- baaaaaa!!!

During the 2020 Presidential, Waka was the face of Rappers for Trump, along with Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Lil Pump.

The decision went Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' way but Waka has still been pumping Trump for '24.

