Waka Flocka Flame's 'No Hands' Single Goes Diamond

Waka Flocka Flame's 2010 party-starter cut "No Hands" is officially legendary, after crossing the 10 million sales threshold.

The RIAA delivered the good news Friday ... prompting Wale to shout out Waka and the track's other contributors, Roscoe Dash and producer Drumma Boy, who handled the dynamite beat.

Drumma Boy tells TMZ Hip Hop about the track's creation ... "[The song] felt special and I felt like the conductor. I saw Roscoe in the corner and really one of the only people really locked in rapping to himself. I said what you got bro ... go in the booth!!!"

He continued, "The rest was history … I had just cooked the beat up from scratch in front of 70+ people so it was like I was the DJ and once I got the people rocking, it was a wrap!!!"

"No Hands" dropped on Waka's first album ... not too shabby for a rookie at the time ... and makes for everyone involved's first Diamond award.