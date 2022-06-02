Waka Flocka Flame Disses Joe Budden After NYC Strip Club Comments

The late great Phife Dawg famously quipped he liked his girls "brown, yellow, Puerto Rican or Haitian" ... and while Joe Budden's observation of NYC strip clubs doesn't see it that way, Waka Flocka Flame disagrees with Joe.

JB compared the personal crusade to a declaration of war ... because someone has to do it, right?

I think I’m gonna start a war with NY strip clubs but only because i care. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 2, 2022 @JoeBudden

The rapper-turned-podcast host went outta his way Thursday to call out shuttered NYC strip club Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club & Restaurant for exclusively employing fair-skinned Hispanic women.

Joe says, "NY strip clubs, not only are you not hiring Black women, but you're purposely hiring the SAME exact girl." Your promoter having a type is gonna lose y'all money this Summer.. this is disgusting (not the girls, the optics)."

Waka Flocka not only disagrees, but calls Joe "soft" for the commentary. WF hails from Atlanta -- the reigning mecca of pole dancers -- so naturally, he wasn't going to sit for disrespect to the industry.