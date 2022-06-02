Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Waka Flocka Flame Disses Joe Budden After NYC Strip Club Comments

Joe Budden Declares War On NYC Strip Clubs Waka Flocka Says STFU!!!

6/2/2022 10:03 AM PT
The late great Phife Dawg famously quipped he liked his girls "brown, yellow, Puerto Rican or Haitian" ... and while Joe Budden's observation of NYC strip clubs doesn't see it that way, Waka Flocka Flame disagrees with Joe.

JB compared the personal crusade to a declaration of war ... because someone has to do it, right?

The rapper-turned-podcast host went outta his way Thursday to call out shuttered NYC strip club Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club & Restaurant for exclusively employing fair-skinned Hispanic women.

Joe says, "NY strip clubs, not only are you not hiring Black women, but you're purposely hiring the SAME exact girl." Your promoter having a type is gonna lose y'all money this Summer.. this is disgusting (not the girls, the optics)."

Waka Flocka not only disagrees, but calls Joe "soft" for the commentary. WF hails from Atlanta -- the reigning mecca of pole dancers -- so naturally, he wasn't going to sit for disrespect to the industry.

Budden just may be in chill mode, as he is currently on vacation, heavily indulging in chocolate ... so, maybe that's fueling his strip club beef.

