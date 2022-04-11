Antonio Brown Rips Shirt Off During Strip Club Rager With Jamie Foxx

The strippers weren't the only ones takin' it off at a popular Miami strip club this weekend -- Antonio Brown went topless too while he raged with Jamie Foxx!

It all happened at Booby Trap On The River (greatest name) ... where the 54-year-old actor/singer was hosting a party with Bitcoin Rodney on Saturday.

The NFL free agent made an appearance with Foxx on stage and while everything was cool, calm and collected, Foxx turned it up with a special request for AB.

And, that's when the party REALLY started.

"Turn up ni***!" Foxx said on the mic, "Take ya shirt off ni***! Run through this mothaf**ka! Get naked!"

You know AB ain't afraid of takin' his shirt off, anytime, anyplace (shoutout to the Bucs) -- and he did just that, showin' the strippers he's got dance moves, too.

And, AB also spit a few bars on the mic.

Brown has been enjoyin' life partying since parting ways with Tampa Bay on January 2, doing everything from hittin' up NBA games with Floyd Mayweather to partying with Madonna and Kanye.

The Super Bowl champ recently told us he wants to play again and will get his ankle fixed ... only if he gets signed.