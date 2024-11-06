Donald Trump Vanity Fair Cover Notes Felonies, Impeachments, Bankruptcies

Vanity Fair is contrasting Donald Trump's lowest moments with one of his highest ... juxtaposing his prior legal, political and financial troubles with his big election win.

With Trump declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Vanity Fair is putting him on their next cover ... and, the magazine isn't glossing over Trump's baggage.

As you can see, the left side of the cover rattles off all of Trump's biggest problems ... listing his 34 felony counts, 1 conviction, 2 pending cases, 2 impeachments and 6 bankruptcies.

Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.



Four years after launching an unprecedented attack on democracy and leaving the White House in disgrace, the convicted felon will return to Washington, DC, as the 47th president of the United States.



🔗: https://t.co/rznxBpYKMZ pic.twitter.com/bBo5xS3BPU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 6, 2024 @VanityFair

Vanity Fair's numbers game then transitions to Trump's political comeback win ... noting he's got 4 more years in office as the 47th American President.

The main image features a defiant Trump staring directly into the camera ... a closeup shot of his face and trademark hair. Trump's wearing a suit, as always, with a blue tie and an American flag lapel pin.

Vanity Fair's cover is going in a different direction than some other media outlets ... most notably the Washington Post.

Trump was unhappy with the paper's coverage of him during his first term ... but Post owner Jeff Bezos squashed the Editorial Board's effort to endorse Kamala Harris 2 weeks before Election Day this year. Bezos has since congratulated Trump on his decisive win, and he's been catching heat from longtime subscribers.