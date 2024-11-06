Le'Veon Bell Gloats About Donald Trump's Win, 'Joke's On You!'

Play video content

There might not have been anyone in the sports world more fired up for Donald Trump's win than Le'Veon Bell ... who danced all over his haters in the minutes after DT was named POTUS No. 47.

The ex-NFL superstar filmed himself in a MAGA hat following Trump's big victory over Kamala Harris ... going off on those who ripped him for his support of Donald in the leadup to Tuesday's election.

"Y'all thought I was about to go somewhere?" said Bell -- who previously stated he'd leave the country if Harris secured the win. "Joke's on you. Joke's on you!"

"I ain't going nowhere," he continued. "I'm here to make America great. Donald Trump for President!"

Bell, of course, threw all of his weight behind Trump publicly earlier this year ... even appearing alongside his former Steelers teammate, Antonio Brown, at a pro-Trump rally last month in Pennsylvania.

He received a ton of backlash for it -- and said Tuesday night his detractors called him a "coon."

"Y'all thought I was crazy," he said. "Y'all thought I was the one trippin'. 'Oh, Le'Veon Bell, man, he a c**n. Le'Veon Bell, he got CTE.' Oh, do I? Or do you!"

He was hardly the only athlete to address the matter -- WNBA star Angel Reese took to her X page to express her disappointment with Tuesday's results ... writing, "As a woman, i’m heartbroken for us all…"