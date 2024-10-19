Antonio Brown Says 'Tampon Tim Walz' Could Never Defend Him on Field

Antonio Brown's popping off at Tim Walz over his athletic background -- saying he's not a real football coach ... and, he couldn't take AB on one-on-one.

The former NFL star spoke at an Donald Trump event in Pennsylvania Saturday ... and, he took aim at Walz's time as a high school football coach -- kicking off by questioning his time on the sidelines at Mankato West High School.

ANTONIO BROWN: “And by the way, Tampon Tim Walz — he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me… business will be boomin going against Tim Walz.” 🤣



Brown -- who calls Walz "Tampon Tim," seemingly in reference to Walz signing a bill for all menstruating students to have access period products in public schools, regardless of gender identity -- says TW could never guard him.

Antonio adds business will be booming if people vote for Trump instead of Harris and Walz. AB also brought out Le'Veon Bell -- his Steelers teammate -- onstage ... who showed love for DJT with a Trump shirt.

Of course, the people of West Pennsylvania still have a lot of love for Brown ... who started out his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After nine years in the Steel City, Brown left for the Raiders -- though he never played a regular season game with them. He played for the Patriots and Buccaneers before ending his career.

Brown's pretty outspoken online ... talking about celebs like Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Caitlin Clark and more online in the years since his retirement.