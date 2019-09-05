Raiders 'Planning to Suspend' Antonio Brown After Incident with Raiders GM

Breaking News Getty Composite

Just suspend, baby.

The Oakland Raiders are about to put Antonio Brown on ice -- after the superstar WR "got into it" with general manager Mike Mayock ... so says ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN."

It's obvious what's happening here ... Mayock fined Brown roughly $54,000 for missing team workouts in August.

Brown posted the disciplinary letter from the Raiders on social media and said the team was "hating" on him.

Clearly, Mayock and the Raiders didn't take kindly to the public attack which apparently led to the confrontation between AB and Mayock.

Schefter elaborated ... "Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon."

Mayock had expressed displeasure with Brown for missing practices while dealing with his helmet issue -- after the league told AB he couldn't he his old helmet because it didn't pass the NFL's safety protocol.

Brown had also missed time dealing with foot issues after he suffered extreme frostbite from a cryogenic chamber mishap.

Adjust your fantasy football roster accordingly ...