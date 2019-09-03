Antonio Brown Goes Scorched-Earth On Celeb Chef In Answer To $38K Lawsuit

Exclusive TMZ.com

Antonio Brown is firing back at the celebrity chef who claims the receiver stiffed him out of $38,000 ... calling the cook a fraud who's only suing AB to try to get famous.

Stefano Tedeschi alleged in a lawsuit earlier this summer that Brown agreed to pay him $38,521.20 at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Florida for three days worth of cooking.

But, Tedeschi says things went haywire after he put a fish head in Brown's fridge, intending to make soup with it the next day.

He claims Brown flipped out when he saw it in the freezer, kicking him out ... and never paying him a dime after that.

In court docs just filed by Brown ... the receiver went scorched-earth on the guy, calling him a liar -- and accusing the chef of using him to pump up his brand.

"[Tedeschi's] complaint is nothing more than a fledgling action to promote the career of a chef who will use any attempt or frivolous claim to seek fame and/or fortune," Brown said in the lawsuit.

"It is plainly obvious that [Tedeschi] ... is simply wishing to force himself into the public eye through the filing of baseless claims against a notable celebrity."

In the docs -- filed in Florida by Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner -- Brown is asking a judge to throw out the case completely.

AB claims the alleged oral agreement is totally unenforceable ... and he doesn't owe the guy a single penny.