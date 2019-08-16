Antonio Brown Hugs Bawling Raiders Fan In Adorable Video

Play video content Breaking News

Here's the cutest thing you'll see all day ... Raiders superstar Antonio Brown gave a kid his glove -- and when the little fan started crying -- AB gave him a hug too!!!

It's been a brutal month for Brown ... he's made headlines for all the wrong reasons (see: here, here and here) -- but this video shows the guy really ain't the monster some make him out to be.

Brown was getting in some work during the Raiders' game against the Cardinals on Thursday night, when on his way back to the locker room -- he decided to make a pit stop for some fans.

AB singled out two little boys ... and after he started handing out swag to one of them -- the kid started BAWLING!!!

Brown clearly seemed touched by the reaction ... 'cause he handed the kid even more gear and then gave him an adorable hug!!!

Seriously, it's touching.

Brown is reportedly close to putting all of his issues behind him -- from the torn up feet to the helmet drama -- and hit the practice field for the Raiders again soon.