Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On Frostbite Blisters ... 'It's Hard'

Antonio Brown just broke his silence on his frostbitten feet ... telling media members out at Raiders camp that the blisters are making it hard for him to play football.

"It's been a process with the feet," Brown said ... "Anytime you got a lot of blisters, it's hard to change direction, cut and run and be able to do what I do naturally."

Brown has been battling frostbite ever since he suffered a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber ... but he's been silent on the matter until he returned to Raiders camp in Napa, Calif. on Tuesday.

Brown wouldn't say exactly how the freak injury happened -- only revealing the whole thing has sucked -- but he did say he believes he's getting closer to returning to the field.

Remember, when Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin joined the guys on "TMZ Sports" (weeknights on FS1) ... he said when he suffered a similar injury, it took him MONTHS to get back to full health.

But, AB seems somewhat confident he'll be ready soon ... saying he's been working with a foot specialist to inch closer to 100 percent.

By the way, Brown also addressed his whole helmet drama ... saying he's working with the NFL to try to get him the Schutt he prefers.