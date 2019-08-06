Antonio Brown's Kids Ask 'Where's Roethlisberger?' at Raiders Camp

8/6/2019 12:16 PM PT
Antonio Brown's kids are still adjusting to their daddy's new team ... hilariously asking one very important question at Oakland Raiders camp:

"Where's Roethlisberger?!"

Mr. Big Chest had to answer all of his sons' rapid-fire questions while the cameras were rolling for HBO's "Hard Knocks" ... asking where his usual QB1, Ben Roethlisberger, was ... and it's equally cute and awkward.

"He play with the Steelers. Our quarterback Derek [Carr] now. We don't play with Roethlisberger no more. We play with the Raiders."

The whole clip is adorable ... and you can't blame the kids for having a bunch of questions. After all, AB was with the Steelers for as long as they've been alive.

... and we're still adjusting to Brown in Silver & Black too.

