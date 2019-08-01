Antonio Brown Sued By Famous Personal Trainer, You Stiffed Me Bro!

Exclusive AP

Jon Gruden said this week he expects "more drama" involving Antonio Brown ... and guess what -- he got it.

The Oakland Raiders superstar has been sued by his famous personal trainer who claims the WR stiffed him out of thousands of dollars stemming from a week-long off-season workout program.

The man behind the suit is Sean Pena -- who's been training pro athletes like Darius Leonard and MLB pitcher Matt Moore for years.

Pena somehow connected with Antonio Brown in 2019 -- and the two started working out together.

Pena claims AB had him fly up to NorCal for one week of hardcore training in April -- and he even posted footage of the two grinding it out in the gym at the University of California Berkeley.

They did everything from foot speed drills to weight training, balance work and water-resistance work in a pool. The sessions actually looked pretty intense.

But, when it came time to pay up, according to the lawsuit ... Brown never ponied up the dough.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Pena is demanding $7,194.81 for "unpaid therapy and training services; agreed-upon reimbursement for hotels, airfare, rental car, and [miscellaneous fees], in addition to late penalties disclosed on accepted invoice."

The case has already been assigned a trial date for October -- which will go down unless the two sides can reach a settlement before that.

When reached for comment, Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, tells TMZ Sports ... "Mr. Brown has already paid the Plaintiff everything that he was due. The Plaintiff has no foundation for coming after Mr. Brown, and we will ensure that this case disposed of quickly."