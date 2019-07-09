Antonio Brown Wrote College Tuition Check to End Furniture Tossing Lawsuit

Exclusive

You pay for my son's college education ... and I'll drop my lawsuit against you.

That's how Antonio Brown's legal war ended after he was sued over a 2018 furniture-tossing rampage at his exclusive Florida apartment complex.

Remember, back in April, Brown struck a settlement with Ophir Sternberg -- who accused the Raiders star WR of nearly crushing his 22-month-old son with furniture that Brown allegedly tossed off his balcony.

AB had adamantly denied being the one who threw the objects -- but reached an agreement with Sternberg a few months ago to close the case.

Now, new court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, show part of the settlement includes Brown making a contribution to Ophir's son's college fund.

"The net proceeds to the minor will be invested into Florida Prepaid College for the minor's sole benefit," the docs read.

The docs do not say how much cash Brown will contribute to the fund -- but we're told both sides are happy with the agreement.

The docs also show Brown is making a contribution to an unspecified charity as another part of the settlement.

For his part, Brown released a statement on social media (that's now deleted), saying, "The legal dispute between Ophir Sternberg and me has been resolved with a confidential sum of funds being donated to charity."

"I am sorry that an incident occurred. I apologize for any statements we made in court filings or otherwise to Mr. Sternberg and family."