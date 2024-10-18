Donald Trump Mocks Chuck Schumer, Tim Walz, Other Dems at Al Smith Dinner

Play video content

Donald Trump poked fun at his Democratic rivals during his speech at the Al Smith charity dinner in NYC Thursday night, mocking Sen. Chuck Schumer and VP candidate Tim Walz for their support of transgender rights.

With wife Melania looking on ... the Republican presidential nominee, decked out in a tux, lambasted Dems at the sold-out dinner -- surrounded by New York's elite, including Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, and former mayors Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio.

The famous event is always attended by the presidential candidates of both parties prior to the November election every four years -- with proceeds benefiting Catholic charities in New York. However, VP Kamala Harris, the Dem nominee, did not attend Thursday, citing a scheduling conflict.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan had a less than stellar night at the dinner, issuing a joke about Trump renting the White House to Harris ... prompting few laughs in the crowd.

Halfway into his comedy bit, DT got a huge laugh when he took aim at Sen. Schumer ... telling the room ... "Your party has become so woke that if Kamala loses -- you have the chance to become the first woman president."

Trump also slammed Minnesota Governor Walz, saying ... "I used to think the Democrats were crazy for saying that men don’t have periods, but then I met Tim Walz.” He was referring to a controversial MN law requiring free tampons in high school bathrooms -- which Trump has falsely claimed have been forced into boys' bathrooms.

Trump took aim at Mayor Eric Adams, quipping ... "Nine and a half months ago, I said, 'You know, he just said something bad about the administration. He's going to be indicted any moment.' And, guess what happened ... but you're going to win."

For the most part, DT appeared to be selling the pokes as light-hearted fun ... but when it came to former Mayor de Blasio, Trump let his contempt shine through ... calling him the "worst" leader in the city's history.

Trump got himself so worked up in what seemed to be an off-the-cuff moment ... he let a curse word slip at the Catholic charity event for children, with a Cardinal present ... saying "I don't give a s**t if this is comedy or not. He was a terrible mayor ... He did a horrible job. That's not comedy, by the way. That's fact."

Other notable attendees included House Speaker Mike Johnson, New York Attorney General Letitia James ... and RFK Jr., along with his wife, Cheryl Hines.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared onscreen in a recorded video for a brief address to the glitzy dinner.