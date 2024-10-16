Donald Trump Calls Senator Katie Britt 'Fantastically Attractive'

Play video content

Donald Trump's hoping to work closely with some of the hottest Congress has to offer ... saying Katie Britt's a "fantastically attractive" person -- before mentioning she's a U.S. Senator.

The 45th POTUS appeared at a Fox News town hall in Georgia Tuesday, where he talked about women's issues in front of an all-female crowd ... talking specifically about in vitro fertilization treatments -- even labeling himself "the father of IVF" in one particularly bold claim.

A member of the audience addressing DJT notes abortion rights fall within the purview of the states, not the federal government ... and, she asks him if the same should be true when it comes to IVF.

Trump immediately launches into an anecdote ... describing Kate Britt as a "young, just a fantastically attractive person from Alabama," then mentions she's a senator -- sort of a side point.

He goes on to say a judge shut down IVF in Alabama, and Britt took a lot of flak over it. Once she explained the process to Trump though, he says he immediately told her he's all for it ... saying his potential administration would be cool with IVF.

Trump mentioning Britt's looks before her résumé in a room full of female voters had a lot of people shocked online -- and, we gotta say it ain't a great look for a guy courting female voters.

ICYMI ... the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that embryos created using IVF are protected via the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act -- saying these embryos are considered children. The ruling has led to several IVF clinics in Alabama ceasing operations.