Trump Org Sued by Hotel Guest Claiming He Was Injured Jumping Into Pool

Donald Trump's hotel in Miami is being sued by a man who claims he was injured jumping feet-first into a pool that was a lot more shallow than he was led to believe.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a New Jersey man named Salvatore Musumeci Jr. claims he was at Trump National Doral Miami on business in February 2023 when he jumped feet-first into a swimming pool he says was marked on the pool deck as being 6 feet 3 inches deep.

Problem is ... the guy claims the pool depth was actually just 3 feet 6 inches deep ... and he says he sustained serious and permanent personal injuries as a result of jumping into the shallow, mismarked pool.

The man is suing the Trump Organization and Trump International Hotel Group for -- in his view -- negligently and carelessly maintaining the pool area and pool deck by mismarking the pool depth.

He says his injuries caused him pain and suffering that required medical treatment, and says the ordeal resulted in costly medical expenses ... and now he's going after the Trump Organization and TIHG for unspecified damages.