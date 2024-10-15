Village People Singer Says Trump's Use of 'YMCA' Is Good for Business

Village People frontman Victor Willis is no longer speaking out against Donald Trump using the song "Y.M.C.A." at DT's rallies ... admitting he's benefiting greatly from the publicity.

After the former prez danced for 40 minutes to a variety of songs, including the Village People's anthem, during his Pennsylvania town hall Monday evening, Victor issued a formal response ... in which he lamented 45's frequent use of the song ... but confessed there's not much he can do about it.

As he put it ... Trump is legally allowed to play "Y.M.C.A" at his events, since he previously applied for a political use license from Victor's performing-rights organization, BMI.

He continued ... "Trump's use of 'Y.M.C.A.' has greatly benefited the song. For example, when Trump started using 'Y.M.C.A' the song shot back up to #2 on Billboard's digital chart."

While Victor admitted he could get his wife, a lawyer, to revoke Trump's license ... he has decided not to, even though he doesn't support the Republican nominee.

Last year, Victor's wife sent Trump's campaign a cease and desist letter after 45 hired a Village People cover band to perform at Mar-a-Lago.

The band also spoke out when Trump supporters used the song at a rally during the 2020 election.

Per Victor, despite fans' eagerness for him to sue, he has decided to let Trump continue to use the song until the end of the presidential campaign ... saying a lawsuit would be "stupid and just plain hateful."

In fact, Victor said he doesn't outright dislike Trump ... but confirmed he is supporting Kamala Harris heading into the November election. He also noted that the VP is free to use "Y.M.C.A." if she wants to.