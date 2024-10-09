Donald Trump's Head Used as a Soccer Ball in L.A. Art Exhibit

Play video content INDECLINE

A cast of Donald Trump's head was recently used as an unconventional soccer ball ... all in the name of art.

Check it out ... what appears to be a rubber or latex object shaped like 45's dome was kicked around at an exhibit at Superchief Gallery in Los Angeles last weekend. As you can see, participants dribbled and booted the facsimile of the former president's noggin in an indoor game.

The controversial art installation comes from the activist art collective INDECLINE ... best known for creating the jaw-dropping naked Trump statue that "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans bought for a whopping $28K.

They're also the ones responsible for defacing the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" billboard back in March ... which saw the show's plotline of penises popping up on the advertisement become a reality.

The group first debuted the Trump head soccer ball project 4 years ago ... when they invited people at the Mexican border to give it a kick.

As they put it at the time ... "Freedom Kick is an appeal to the American sense of justice as a match between two opposing teams. The rules are meant to protect us from cheaters. We believe it is time to reset the game, before we have to spend another four years watching a cheeseburger-scarfing, bloviating mess hobble up and down the pitch spreading hate."

We're sure the revitalized art installation is sure to spark controversy.

Meanwhile, at a different art exhibit in Los Angeles ... a statue of a nude Trump with his genitals chopped off is on display at Subliminal Projects Gallery.

The life-sized statue depicts Trump with a bloody bandage over his severed manhood ... and it's part of the gallery's American Punchline Exhibition, which examines the intersection between art and politics through a satirical lens.