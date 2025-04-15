Marlon Wayans Says Damon Wayans Loves to Date Family Members' Exes

Keeps It All in the Family!!!

Damon Wayans crushing on his nephew’s ex isn’t the wild part -- dude’s got a whole family history of being a "steal yo girl" type, at least if you ask his brother Marlon.

Yup, you heard that right -- and trust, TMZ had to double-check too -- We caught up with Marlon at LAX and he straight-up called out Damon for having a thing for his relatives’ girlfriends ... even looking dead into the camera and telling his bro to quit it already.

You’ve gotta watch the clip -- it’s hilarious. Marlon totally roasts Damon, calling him a "girlfriend-stealing bandit" and reminding him of the obvious -- bro, you don’t do that to family.

Marlon also told us Damon doesn’t exactly cherry-pick -- he goes after all of them. Even a girl Marlon brought over, swearing Damon wouldn’t be into her for various reasons ... and yup, he still found something sexy about her.

Damon admitted earlier this month on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast he's guilty of stealing his nephew's girl, causing minor strife at family gatherings.

At this point, it’s gotten that bad -- Marlon says bringing your girl around Damon is basically asking for trouble.