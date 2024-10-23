Damon Wayans Jr. Admits He Skipped Watching Wayans Family Movies as a Kid

Damon Wayans Jr. isn't ashamed to say he hasn't watched everything in the famous family's extensive catalog ... he's a fan of comedies, but couldn't get past the trailer for some of the action films!!!

"The Breakfast Club" quizzed DWJ on Wednesday about studying Wayans films growing up, and he admitted totally skipping Uncle Keenan Ivory's 1996 "thriller" "The Glimmer Man" ... y'know, the one he costarred in with Steven Seagal.

If nothing comes to mind, you're not alone ... "The Breakfast Club" hosts met his mentioning of the film with complete radio silence!!!

DWJ says he's all game for classics like "Don't Be a Menace," "Major Payne" and "Blankman" -- which he cameos in -- but has no regrets about missing "Glimmer Man."

He's not alone ... the film only clocked $41.8 million on a $45 million budget before being sent to HBO purgatory. Fans -- and DWJ -- liked Keenan better when he was shooting guns in "A Low Down Dirty Shame" anyway!!!