Marlon Wayans' Father & Family Patriarch, Howell Wayans, Dead at 86

The Wayans family patriarch, Howell Wayans, has died ... and his children are paying tribute.

Marlon Wayans confirmed the sad news Saturday with a touching post. He threw up a pic of him and Howell together, with the latter kissing his son on the head. MW writes, "Legend. When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man' I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued to explain how Howell told not everyone grows up to be a man, elaborating on what it takes to become that ... including owning up to one's responsibilities and taking care of one's family. Marlon says that convo with Howell made him aspire to be just that.

Marlon had more to say about the passing of his father, adding ... "Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Omar Epps, a famous actor friend of the family, also sent condolences ... and praised Howell as a second father figure in his life, who took him under his wing as one of his own.

Howell raised 10 of his children in NYC alongside his late wife, Elvira, who died three years ago. That includes several who went on to be incredibly successful in showbiz ... Marlon, Shawn, Damon, Kim and Keenen. Just about all of the siblings have touched entertainment in one way or another ... and have all enjoyed successful careers in their own right.

Howell has been described by his loved ones as a disciplinarian and a hard worker who instilled core tenets and values in all of his kids. He was supportive of their aspirations for comedy, acting and writing ... and it clearly paid off, as the Wayans are a household name.

He's survived by his children and many grandchildren. Howell was 86.