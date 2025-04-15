Chanel West Coast Tells 'Hawk Tuah' Girl She Sees Her Face Every Time She Gives Oral Sex

Play video content Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

"Hawk Tuah" has been the poster girl for cheeky sex hacks for a while -- and now, one TV personality is letting her know she's actually become a key part of her spicy bedroom antics.

Chanel West Coast popped up on Haliey Welch’s "Talk Tuah" podcast and dropped a wild confession ... ever since that viral clip, she literally can’t give a guy a blowjob without picturing Haliey’s face.

CWC gave a bit more context, saying that during the spicy moment, when she's just about to get her spit on, she literally can’t avoid seeing Hawk’s face smiling back at her right.

HW couldn’t help but laugh, saying she was honored to be third-wheeling her sexy time -- but Chanel was adamant she can’t be the only one this happens to ... especially with how famous Haliey got off reenacting her racy trick.