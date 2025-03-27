Haliey 'Hawk Tuah' Welch Says SEC Meme Coin Probe Closed, No Charges

Don't spit on "Hawk Tuah" girl's name in the crypto world, because she says the SEC's thorough investigation into her controversial meme coin is over, and she's walking away clean ... TMZ has learned.

Haliey Welch tells us, "For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation after Haliey's meme coin, "$HAWK token," crashed in value after a rapid rise ... and left lots of investors -- many of them first-timers -- holding the bag.

Those heavy losses also prompted a lawsuit against the creators of the coin, but not Haliey. The suit alleged the creators were negligent, because they didn't get proper approval to launch the coin.

Haliey's attorney James Sallah says, "The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey. Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future."

We reached out to the SEC, but the org declined to comment on its Hawk Tuah probe.

Indeed, Haliey herself says she's "Happy to be starting back up again" -- although, she's not referring to crypto or any other financial projects. We're told there's a Hawk Tuah documentary in the works, and she has her "Talk Tuah" podcast.

Sources connected to Haliey tell us she's parted ways with the LLC behind the coin, and she won't be supporting or promoting it going forward.