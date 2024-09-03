'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Signs W/ Jake Paul's Betr, Launching Podcast

"Hawk Tuah" girl's gonna be spittin' on that ... mic, thanks to Jake Paul ... the Problem Child's Betr company inked a deal with Haliey Welch, and she's launching a brand new podcast!

Talk Tuah will be a weekly show starring the 21-year-old viral sensation ... where Welch will "bring her signature blend of southern values and comedic flair to the show and will also continue to diversify her platform and voice as a regular contributor to the company’s always-on, character-driven social content."

The show premieres September 10 ... and Welch (you know how she became famous) is hyped!

"I'm so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the progressive team at Betr who fully gets me," Welch said.

"My show will have a little of everything – great guests, laughs, relationship pointers, and, of course, some down home southern charm."

It's not the first time Paul has opted to work with social media stars. The star boxer previously signed college hoops stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder for a podcast, Twin Talk.